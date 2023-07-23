Oommen Chandy’s political heir will be son Chandy Oomen, says daughter Achu

Thiruvananthapuram, July 23 With discussions rife over the political successor to veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, his daughter Achu Oommen has clearly said that it is her brother Chandy Oommen who will succeed their father.

Speaking to a local television channel, she noted that her father had himself stated that it is Chandy Oommen who will be hispolitical successor.

Oommen Chandy, a sitting legislator, had represented the Puthupally Assembly constituency in Kottayam district since the past five decades. He had entered the Kerala Assembly for the first time in 1970 and continued to represent the constituency 12 times in a row.

With his passing away, the seat has fallen vacant and speculations were rife on who will be representing the Congress in the ensuing by-election for the seat.

Congress's state President K. Sudhakaran had categorically stated that the candidate who will represent Puthupally will be from Chandy's family.

Now Achu Oommen is clear that it is indeed Chandy Oommen who is the politician from the family. There were reports that there was bickering in the family between the sibling but her statement has dispelled the rumours.

