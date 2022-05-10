O.P. Chautala, 87, clears Class 10, 12 exams

Chandigarh, May 10 Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala has cleared his Class 10 and 12 exams at the age of 87.

He received his mark sheets from the Haryana board in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

In 2021, Chautala had appeared for Class 12 exams under the Haryana Open Board. However, his result was withheld because he had not yet passed a Class 10 English exam. In order to get his Class 12 result released, he appeared for the Class 10 exam.

He scored 88 marks out of 100 in the English paper in his Class 10 examination last year.

Except English, he had cleared his Class 10 exams from the National Institute of Open School in 2017 while serving a 10-year sentence in Delhi's Tihar Jail in connection with a teachers' recruitment scam.

At an examination centre, Chautala had refused to speak to the media, saying "I am a student."

Complementing his feat, Jammu and Kashmir's National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted, "A person is never too old to learn. Congratulations Chautala Sb."

