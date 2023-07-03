Oppn 'almost finished' in Maharashtra, says MP CM Shivraj

July 3, 2023

Bhopal, July 3 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that the Opposition in Maharashtra ...

Bhopal, July 3 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that the Opposition in Maharashtra "is almost finished".

Chouhan made the remarks in wake of recent political developments in the neighbouring state. On Sunday, NCP's Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government as Deputy Chief Minister.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister further said that the development indicates that "people are in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

"...it is clear that the Opposition is almost finished in Maharashtra," he said, adding that "similar news might come from the other parts also".

Chouhan further said that "those indulged in corruption, fearing of arrest, are getting united. While the others, who believe in Prime Minister Modi's leadership, are supporting him.

