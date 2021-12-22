Oppn's obduracy disrupted Parliament: Arjun Ram Meghwal

New Delhi, Dec 22 Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal on Wednesday said that the opposition's obduracy disrupted Parliament proceedings.

In an exclusive interview with , Meghwal spoke on a wide array of issues including the work done in Parliament, opposition uproar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's

accusations against the government. Excerpts:

Q. How much work was done in the winter session of Parliament?

A. The productivity of the winter session of Parliament was okay and bills were also passed.

But the two issues which were much-talked about were the repeal of the farm laws, on which the opposition demanded a discussion. However, earlier, the opposition was demanding withdrawal of the farm laws without any discussion.

The second issue was the Election Law (Amendment) Bill 2021, which the opposition wanted to send to the Parliamentary Standing Committee. However, the Bill had been discussed there earlier.

The Election Commission of India had also discussed it and all political parties agreed to it, that's why the opposition was showing obduracy.

Because of the opposition's obduracy, Parliament proceedings were disrupted.

Q. But the opposition has been charging the government of getting the bills passed in haste?

A. Which Bill?

Q. The opposition is especially charging the government of getting the Election Law (Amendment) Bill 2021 passed in haste?

A. There has been a long-pending demand for getting the voters' list fixed. People of the country wanted that. That's why we introduced a bill in which there is an optional provision for linking voter ID with the Aadhaar card.

Q. Rahul Gandhi has been charging the government with not being allowed to speak in the House. What have you to say on it?

A. Rahul Gandhi and his mother and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi have spoken in the Winter Session of Parliament... So this accusation is baseless.

During Zero Hour, when Rahul Gandhi was asked to put his question, he started speaking on other issues, post which he was asked to raise questions which are done during Zero Hour.

Q. You said that the opposition showed obduracy. But why?

A. Their only concern is how Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a huge mandate in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. According to the opposition, the Congress should have got it.

The Congress feels that it is their right to be in power....From where has the BJP come...?

