Opposition accepted defeat in UP polls, says BJP's Shrikant Sharma

Uttar Pradesh Minister Shrikant Sharma on Wednesday slammed the Samajwadi Party for levelling allegations of the EVM tampering and said that the Opposition party has already accepted the defeat in the Assembly elections.

"Their (Akhilesh Yadav) allegations are baseless. They have accepted their defeat that is why they are blaming EVMs," said Sharma.

Further launching an attack on Akhilesh Yadav, the BJP leader said that the SP government had served the interests only of particular castes.

"People had rejected him in the 2017 elections. His government was limited for the benefit of certain families and castes," he said.

Confident about the BJP's victory, Sharma said, "We have travelled across the state to review the works done by our departments."

"We did not just sit in the state capital, Lucknow, and because of our hard work people will elect us again and we will form the government," he added.

The exit polls have predicted the BJP getting a comfortable majority in the state. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor