Opposition protests in Lok Sabha after several adjournment motions rejected

New Delhi, Feb 13 Opposition members on Monday objected before Speaker Om Birla in Lok Sabha, after their adjournment motions on appointment of former Supreme Court judge S. Abdul Nazeer as Governor and Chinese incursions in Indian territory were rejected.

As soon as Question Hour ended, Trinamool Congress member Sougata Ray got up to say that he had given an adjournment motion on Justice Nazeer's appointment as Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

However, as the Speaker disallowed the motion, Congress, DMK and Trinamool members protested, saying that Nazeer's appointment as a Governor was "unprecedented".

Ray could be heard saying that a judge who had given verdict on Ayodhya had been appointed as a Governor, which was unprecedented. He was joined by DMK's A. Raja and Dayanidhi Maran as well as his own party colleagues Kalyan Banerjee and Mohua Moitra. Congress members too were seen protesting. Samajwadi Party members were also seen standing near their seats.

The opposition members said they know that their adjournment motions are always turned down, however whatever has happened (referring to Nazeer's appointment as Governor), was "unprecedented".

Congress member Manish Tewari also got up and urged the Speaker that he may reject the adjournment motions but at least he should allow a discussion on Chinese incursions in the house.

"The Chinese troops have been occupying our territory since 2020, however there has been no discussion on it in Lok Sabha," Tewari said.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was also present in the house during the commotion.

Nazeer was on Sunday appointed as governor of Andhra Pradesh. He was part of the five-member Ayodhya bench which had decidedAthe title of the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi issue in 2019.

