Opposition resisting delimitation commission recommendations involved in communal, sectarian politics: Devender Singh Rana

BJP leader Devender Singh Rana took a veiled dig at the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC) for opposing delimitation commission recommendations for increasing assembly seats in Jammu region by six to 43 and in Kashmir region from 46 to 47 and alleged that these parties are involved in communal and sectarian politics.

"Those people who are raising questions over the delimitation commission recommendations are involved in communal and sectarian politics. The decision has been taken on the basis of facts," Devender told ANI.

The BJP leader further alleged that Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti opposing the delimitation commission recommendations wants the power to be limited to one community.

"They (opposition) say that they are leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, so why they are not happy that a community is getting its rights. This shows its mentality," Rana said.

"The Kashmiri Muslims are secular but the leaders there want to create a misbalance so that the power remains in their hands," he said.

He further showed confidence that BJP will come to the power when the elections will take place in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Delimitation Commission, tasked with redrawing assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir, has proposed increasing assembly seats in the Jammu region by six to 43 and in Kashmir region from 46 to 47. It also proposed six additional assembly seats for the Jammu region and one for the Kashmir Valley as also nine seats for Scheduled Tribes and seven seats for Scheduled Castes in the Union Territory.

Reacting to the recommendations made by the commission, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had earlier said that seats reserved for Scheduled Caste should be distributed equally between Jammu and Kashmir regions.

The Commission shared Paper I describing the proposed seat allocation at the level of districts with all the members. They have been requested their views or suggestions by December 31, 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor