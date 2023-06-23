"Opposition unity is a lie": Union Minister Pashupati Paras

New Delhi [India], June 23 : On Friday, Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras targeted the opposition leaders and said that opposition unity is a lie.

"There is no vacancy for the post of PM in 2024. Opposition unity is a lie, it is just for photos. Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar fought against the Emergency imposed by Congress but now they are joining hands with them," said Union Minister Paras.

His statement came after an opposition meeting was held at Chief Minister's residence in Patna in Bihar, on Friday. The purpose was to forge a united opposition front to take on the BJP in the general assembly polls in 2024.

Opposition leaders including Trinamool Congress Chief and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Aam Aadmi Party Chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Chief and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, attended the mega opposition meet which was hosted by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav.

Taking a jibe at the BJP government, JDU leader Neeraj Kumar said, "It is a big challenge for the BJP that if we get united, their political shop will be closed".

On the other hand, BJP MP Sushil Modi said, "Sitting together for tea does not mean that the opposition is united".

In addition to this, BJP National President JP Nadda slammed Uddhav Thackeray for attending the opposition meeting. Addressing a rally in Kalahandi, Odisha, he said, "Bala Saheb used to say that if I ever have to join hands with the Congress, I will close my shop. Today, no one but his own son closed his shop".

