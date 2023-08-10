OPS demands jobs for children of corona warriors who died on duty

Chennai, Aug 10 Ousted AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS) on Thursday demanded government jobs for children of Corona warriors, including doctors, government officials, health workers and police personnel, who died on duty fighting the virus.

The former Chief Minister said that he hopes for a statement by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Independence Day on the issue.

In a statement on Thursday, OPS said that the DMK had while in opposition demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of government employees who died due to Covid-19 while on duty.

He also charged that the DMK had in its election manifesto promised Rs 1 crore compensation to the families of the deceased. However, even after 27 months of forming the government in the state, the DMK has not yet given compensation to even a single family.

Panneerselvam cited rules that the state could provide employment to the children of government employees who die while in service on compassionate grounds.

