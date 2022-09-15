OPS warns of agitation if people's consent is not taken for constructing Parandur airport

Chennai, Sep 15 Estranged leader of the AIADMK and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O. Panneerselvam, said on Thursday that the party would launch an agitation against the state government if people's consent is not taken for the construction of a new airport at Parandur.

OPS, as Panneerselvam is popularly known, said in a statement that if people are not willing to give their consent for the construction of the airport at the designated site in Parandur, the project should be shifted to another place.

He also came out against the state government on the manner in which a public hearing was conducted on the project.

It may be noted that the Tamil Nadu government has offered 3.5 times the market value for taking over land in 13 villages near Parandur in Kancheepuram district for the construction of the airport.

The Tamil Nadu government has also said that the land would be acquired for the airport in 'public interest' under the legislation enacted in 2013.

The government has also offered alternate land near the proposed airport site to those whose land is being acquired. Government employment will also be provided to the people living in these 13 villages based on their educational qualification.

State PWD Minister, E.V. Velu, has also said that the government would consult IIT-Madras regarding the water bodies in the villages.

The Tamil Nadu government has proposed a new airport citing reports that the present airport at Meenambakam would not be able to cater to the demand by 2029. Four sites were short listed Parandur, Padalam, Pannur and Tiruporur.

While Padalam and Tiruporur were dropped as they were close to nuclear establishments, Parandur was considered as the number of houses that would be lost for the construction of the airport would be less than in Pannur.

