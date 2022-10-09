Organisational polls in Bengal BJP likely in December

Kolkata, Oct 9 The West Bengal unit of BJP is likely to go for its organisational polls in December this year which might result in some reshuffles in the existing portfolios of the current state leaders of the party.

According to the BJP's national vice-president and Lok Sabha member, Dilip Ghosh, December will be the time for organisational polls within the party and West Bengal is not out of it.

"The national leadership of the party will take a detailed decision in the matter. Last year the organisational polls could not happen because of the assembly elections and hence any organisational reshuffle is pending," he said.

BJP's state president in West Bengal, Sukanata Majumdar instead of making a detailed comment on the matter said that it is up to the national leadership of the party to decide on the time of the organisational polls and reshuffles.

Meanwhile, party sources said that the central leadership too wants some changes in the organisational structure of the party so that the structure has a proper mix of old-timers in the party as well those who have joined the saffron camp at a later stage from other political forces.

However, sources said that instead of the central leadership directly issuing any orders, it wants the change to happen through organisational polls.

"The next couple of years are extremely crucial for our party in West Bengal. In 2023, the three-tier panchayat polls in the state will be conducted. In 2024, there will be Lok Sabha polls and our target is to retain the 18 seats that we won in 2019. So, there is a need to structure the state's organisational unit before that so that the party can jump into actions of the successive polls with full energy and enthusiasm," said a state committee member of the party on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, with an eye on the panchayat polls next year, the West Bengal unit of BJP has chalked out a detailed strategy on launching district-level protests against widespread corruption in the state soon after the conclusion of 'Kali puja' and 'Bhai dhuj', popular in the state as 'Bhai Phota'.

The detailed agitation will be initiated by conducting "march to district secretariats or district magistrate offices," in all the districts of the state in lines of the party's "march to state secretariat of Nabanna" on September 13, which the party's central high- command has accepted to be a major success.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor