Our government working with mantra of "preference for underprivileged" like Lord Devnarayan: PM Modi in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that many attempts were made to break India geographically, culturally, socially, and ideologically, but no force could destroy India.

India is not just a piece of land but an expression of our civilization and potential, the Prime Minister said in Malaseri Dungri in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan today while addressing a ceremony to commemorate the 1,111th 'Avataran Mahotsav' of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan Ji in Rajasthan's Bhilwara.

"We the people of India are proud of our thousands of years old civilization and culture," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said that his government was following the mantra of "preference for the underprivileged" and of empowering every section of society just like Lord Devnarayan, who shunned a life of luxury and instead chose to serve people.

The PM said, "Bhagwan Devnarayan came from a well-off family but he shunned the luxurious life and chose to serve people and dedicated his life to public service."

"Today the country is moving forward on this path. We are also working with the mantra of 'preference for the underprivileged'. That is why today the poor are getting free ration and free treatment. The poor used to worry about the house, toilet, and gas cylinder. We are removing that too. Bank accounts of the poor are being opened," Modi added.

PM Modi also stated that attempts to break India could not succeed.

He said, "We take pride in our thousands of years old history, civilisation and culture. Several civilisations of the world ended with time. Several attempts were made to break India geographically, culturally, socially and ideologically. But no power could finish India."

"India is not just a tract of land but also an expression of our civilisation, culture, harmony and possibilities. That is why India is laying the foundation for its glorious future. The biggest inspiration behind this is the power of our society which belongs to crores of people of the country," the prime minister said.

PM Modi said that in every period in the country, such a power emerges from within the society which has shown the direction to everyone. Lord Devnayan was also such an incarnation who protected the country from the invaders.

PM Modi stated that Lord Devnarayan removed the evils spread in society and spread the spirit harmony, united the society, and worked towards establishing an ideal system.

"This is the reason that there is reverence and immense faith in him in every section of society," he said.

He said that due to the efforts of the government, electricity, water, health, housing and banking facilities are reaching the common people.

The government's efforts are also going on to provide water for agriculture and to protect livestock. For the first time, the facility of Kisan Credit Card has also been provided to the cattle rearers. More than 15000 cr has been deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers under PM Kisan Saman Nidhi, PM Modi said.

PM Modi also thanked the people of Rajasthan for inviting him on the auspicious occassion.

He said, "We will work hard. We all will work together and everyone's efforts will lead to success. I am very grateful to society that it has invited me here as a devotee. The power and devotion of society inspired me and I am here today."

The event was organised by the culture ministry.

Malaseri is the birthplace of Bhagwan Dev Narayan, greatly revered by the Gujjars in the area.

The Gujjars are about 9 per cent to 12 per cent of the population in the state and they are significant in 40 to 50 assembly seats in eastern Rajasthan.

Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan ji is worshipped by the people of Rajasthan, and his followers are spread across the length and breadth of the country. He is revered especially for his work towards public service.

Earlier this morning Prime Minister Modi prayers at the Malaseri Dungri temple in the district and also made offerings in the ongoing Yagya there.

Notably, this is Prime Minister Modi's third visit to the poll-bound Rajasthan in the last four months.

( With inputs from ANI )

