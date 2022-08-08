Over 120 killed, wounded in recent days in Afghanistan: UN

Islamabad, Aug 8 More than 120 people have been killed and wounded in Afghanistan in recent days, the United Nations has said.

In a statement, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) urged the de-facto Taliban government to provide greater security for minorities so that they can hold their religious ceremonies without further attacks, dpa news agency reported.

The extremist militia organisation Islamic State claimed responsibility for back-to-back bombings in Kabul city that targeted Shia Muslims in the western part of Kabul city on Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday, there were unconfirmed reports of an attack for the third consecutive day in Kabul city.

Local broadcaster Kabul News reported that the latest explosion targeted a civilian bus in Chandawol, another Shia region in the west of Kabul.

The latest attacks came as Shia Muslims, a religious minority in the country, are preparing for Ashura, which commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad.

Following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, Islamic State has carried out a number of deadly attacks, mainly targeting religious minority groups.

