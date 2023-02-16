Over 15K workers enrolled in construction skilling programme

New Delhi, Feb 16 In line with the aim of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to certify over 1.06 lakh construction workers across the nation over the year under the NIPUN project, the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) has enrolled over 15,000 construction workers out of 32,000 workers as of February 15. Notably, women account for more than 18.6 per cent of all enrolled workers.

NAREDCO, the apex body of the Indian real estate fraternity, was appointed as one of the implementing agencies by NSDC to oversee the successful execution of the NIPUN project for bridging skill gaps in construction workers engaged in the real estate sector that was started in June last year.

NAREDCO has been holding these training programmes across the country under the supervision of trained experts. Some prominent construction sites where the work is undertaken by NAREDCO include the prestigious CentralVista site, the Delhi Metro and Meerut RRTS construction sites, the sites of NBCC, sites of top developers like Hiranandani, Godrej, M3M, Tulip, Raunak and many others.

Also, the NIPUN skilling initiative of the ministry has been well appreciated by NAREDCO's developer community, which has offered their construction sites for the skilling drive.

NAREDCO has set a target to cover one lakh underprivileged construction workers by March 2024 with the support of the Government of India, in which focus would be on improving the workmanship of the workers and covering women workers, thereby making them better equipped for employment over the coming years.

"Presently, there is no shortage of opportunities for qualified labour in the real estate sector, but lack of skill is a major barrier to employability and paying decent wages to the workers. The NAREDCO initiative thus focuses on skilling, upskilling, and bringing up to speed the backbone of the construction sector — the workers. This helps in ensuring a steady flow of competent workers for the construction sector," said Rajan Bandelkar, President, NAREDCO.

