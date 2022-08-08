Over 47 hrs lost in RS due to interruptions; 4 govt bills passed

New Delhi, Aug 8 Due to face-offs between the Opposition and the government, over 47 hours were lost while the business was conducted for more than 35 hours in the 257th session of Rajya Sabha that had commenced on July 18.

The House had 16 sittings. However, more than 47 hours were lost due to interruptions, "which is a sad reflection on the functioning of the Upper House of Parliament", said the outgoing Chairman, M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday.

"The session was characterised by regular and continuous disruptions, which deprived members of the opportunity to discuss matters of urgent public importance and seek the accountability of the executive through questions," he said.

Of the 235 starred questions admitted, only 61 could be answered orally, and the Question Hour could not be taken up on 7 days.

Only 25 matters could be raised by members with the permission of the chair and only 60 Special Mentions could be made, during the entire session.

The House discussed the issue of rising prices of essential items in the form of a Short Duration Discussion which lasted for more than 4 hours in which 33 members participated in the debate.

Only 4 government bills were considered and passed during the Session.

At total of 27 Private Members' Bills were also introduced and only 1 Private Member's Bill regarding 'Right to Health' could be partly discussed during the entire Session. No Private Members' Resolutions could be taken up.

