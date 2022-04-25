Owaisi asks AIMIM leaders not to interfere in civil disputes days after party corporator arrested over Hubballi violence

Two days after All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporator Nazir Ahmed Honyal was arrested in connection with the stone-pelting incident in Karnataka's Hubballi, party chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday advised his party workers to not get themselves involved in civil disputes and further advised them to let the law take its own course.

Addressing the party workers here at an event, Owaisi said, "I have come here to advise you all to not interfere in any kind of land or constructions issues. Recently, a land dispute erupted in an area wherein two of my party workers were given notice by the authorities concerned. Following this, I called them to the office and spoke to them. The workers have accepted the fault and regretted it."

"In such scenarios, I advise you all to let the law take its own course. I am once again informing you all to not interfere in this civil dispute unnecessarily. We are here to help the people. Don't create problems for the public," he said.

The AIMIM chief further said that he will not keep quiet if his party's name is been tarnished. "I am warning again, especially MLAs, corporators and party workers to help the public instead of creating any disturbance for them," he said.

After violence broke out at a protest in Karnataka's Hubballi over a social media post on April 16, the police made another arrest. On Saturday, April 23, the Hubballi police arrested corporator and AIMIM leader Nazir Ahmed Honyal on charges of allegedly inciting the mob to violence during the protest.

The post purportedly showed a saffron flag over a mosque. The crowd outside the police station swelled into a mob and violence erupted as stone-pelting began, damaging a few properties. A few officers were also injured during the incident.

Speaking on this Hubballi matter, Owaisi said, "It is true that our AIMIM party leaders have been arrested. Congress leaders have also been arrested. In our view, AIMIM leaders are innocent. Let the court decide."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor