P. Vadamalai sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court

Chennai, March 27 Madras High Court's acting Chief Justice T. Raja on Monday administered the oath of office to P. Vadamalai as the additional judge in the High Court. Vadamalai is a serving judicial officer and is now elevated to the Madras High Court as an additional judge.

The swearing-in of P. Vadamalai as the Additional judge in the Madras High court will increase the number of judges in the court to 59 against a sanctioned strength of 75 judges.

Advocate General R. Shanmugasundaram introduced Justice P. Vadamalai to the public and said that he hails from Udumalpet, the textile city of Tamil Nadu. The AG said that the new judge completed his education in government institutions. He also said that the new Additional Judge of the Madras High Court was born on April 2, 1966.

Justice P. Vadamalai completed his graduation in commerce from Government Arts College in Udumalpet and completed his law degree in 1990 from Government Law College, Coimbatore.

The newly-inducted judge joined the state judicial services in 1995 after practising for five years in Udumalpet district court. He joined the judicial services as judicial magistrate in Salem.

The AG said that the 28 years of experience as a judicial officer in state judicial services would benefit the litigants.



aal/uk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor