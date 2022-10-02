Pak Cabinet greenlights inquiry against Imran over audio leaks on US cypher

Islamabad, Oct 2 The Pakistan federal cabinet has decided to formally launch legal action against former prime minister Imran Khan after the latest audio leaks allegedly featuring him and other PTI leaders in a discussion about a US cypher, the media reported.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and then-principal secretary Azam Khan could allegedly be heard discussing the US cypher and how to use it in their interest, in the two audio leaks that surfaced as a shocking revelation, The News reported.

In the first audio leak that emerged on Wednesday (September 28), Imran Khan was heard directing Azam Khan to "just play" with the cypher, and responding to this, the latter advised the ex-premier that they can fake the minutes of a meeting with Qureshi and foreign secretary Sohail Mehmood to bring the cypher on record, The News reported.

On September 30, the federal cabinet took notice of the matter and constituted a committee to probe the contents of the audio leaks.

The committee recommended legal action over the audio leaks purportedly featuring Imran Khan, Azam Khan and others on October 1.

Meanwhile, a summary comprising the recommendations of the body was presented before the cabinet.

"This is a matter of national security, which has serious implications for national interests and a legal action in this regard is vital," recommended the cabinet committee.

The federal cabinet approved the summary through circulation. The probe into the US cypher and the audios allegedly featuring Imran Khan and others will be tasked to the FIA.

