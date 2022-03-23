Pak Conundrum: Majority MPs upset with govt, says PTI leader

Islamabad, March 23 Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in Pakistan, Ali Muhammad Khan, has said that a majority of the ruling PTI Members of National Assembly (MNA) have "genuine" reservations with the government, Geo News reported.

"The majority did not take money, they are just upset with the government. But some might have taken money," the PTI leader said while speaking in a talk show aired on a private television channel.

As the session for the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan draws close, several PTI lawmakers have expressed reservations while some have announced plans to switch camps, Geo News reported.

The government's ally in the Centre, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), has assured Imran Khan of complete support ahead of the no-trust motion, while other allies BAP, MQM-P and PML-Q are still indecisive.

In response to a question, the state minister said that no PTI member could be forced out of the party and assured that he and the party's chief whip in the National Assembly, Amir Dogar, would resolve the issues of the dissident MNAs.

"We will try to resolve their genuine concerns regarding the governance in Punjab," the minister said, noting that Imran Khan had already told the government lawmakers that a leader is like a "fatherly figure" who seeks resolution.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor