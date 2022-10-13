Pak has dismal record on minorities' condition: Meenakshi Lekhi

Astana, Oct 13 Slamming Pakistan on the condition of the minority communities living there, Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Thursday said the neighbouring country should put its house in order before preaching others.

"With its own record of the dismal treatment of minority communities, Pakistan would be well advised to set its house in order instead of lecturing the world community. This is a country where religious and ethnic minorities are systematically persecuted," Lekhi said here.

While addressing the Conference of Interaction & Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) at Astana the capital of Kazakhstan, Lekhi also accused Pakistan of misusing the platform to propagate false and malicious propaganda against India and distracting from the theme and focus of discussions and cooperation among the member states. India is one of the founding members of CICA.

Targetting Pakistan over the treatment of minorities, she said: "The frequent instances of attack and vandalism on the places of worship of minority communities in Pakistan and the countless cases of abduction, forced conversion and marriage of minor girls from minority communities in Pakistan are evidence of the vulnerable status of minorities in this country."

She said India, however, has been a home to persecuted minorities fleeing from across the globe.

"India has been undertaking numerous initiatives for the socio-economic development of the minorities in line with our constitutional provisions.

"We have a special civilisational link with the Afghan people. In the current crisis, as a first responder India has provided humanitarian assistance to the tune of 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat and 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine and will continue to provide the same. There are thousands of Afghan nationals who continue to stay in India," she said.

