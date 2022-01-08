Pak Oppn slams 'incompetent govt which can't even handle traffic situation'

New Delhi, Jan 8 Leaders from Pakistans opposition parties, Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maryam Nawaz and others, have lambasted the Imran Khan-led government for the Murree disaster, blaming it for what they called "criminal negligence", Samaa TV reported.

At least 21 people died of severe cold after they were stranded in their cars during the snowstorm in Murree on Friday night. The hill station was crowded after tourists headed there to witness snowfall.

The opposition leaders expressed grief over the deaths of tourists in Murree, and criticised the government for victim-blaming.

Shehbaz Sharif said the incident was an act of "criminal negligence" on the part of the government, which has exposed the incompetent government that cannot even handle a traffic situation, the report said.

The PML-N President questioned why the government did not make arrangements to protect the people, knowing that such heavy snowfall would hit the area.

"Does this government deserve to be in power if it cannot handle 1,000 cars? If tourists were headed towards Murree in such huge numbers, why did the government not know about it? Was the administration asleep," he asked.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed sorrow over the demise of 21 people and said that the entire nation, like him, is saddened over the unfortunate incident in Murree.

"It would have been better had [the administration] informed the tourists about the weather situation in Murree. The local authorities should immediately begin the rescue operation," he added.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the Murree incident is a huge failure of the government. Rather than commencing rescue operations, the federal ministers are blaming the victims, the dead tourists, he alleged.

