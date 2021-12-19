Pakistan hosts OIC meet on Afghanistan

New Delhi, Dec 19 Pakistan will on Sunday host the 17th extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers to focus on the current aggravating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, Geo News reported.

The session was convened at the insistence of Saudi Arabia as the OIC Summit Chair.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver the keynote address at the special moot taking place at Parliament House.

The conference will start with a statement by Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who will chair the session.

The chair of the OIC summit, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud, will then speak to the delegates.

This will be followed by a statement from Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the OIC, statements on behalf of OIC Regional Groups (Asia, Africa, Arab) and a statement by President Islamic Development Bank Dr Muhammad Al-Jasser

Several delegations, including foreign ministers, deputy foreign ministers, foreign secretaries and other senior government officials, have arrived from several countries, including Turkey, Sierra Leone, Somalia, the UAE, Tajikistan, Bangladesh, Jordan and Palestine, in Islamabad.

Interim Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is also in the federal capital to attend the special moot, the report said.

