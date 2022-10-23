Pakistan seeks $6.3b China debt rollover

Islamabad, Oct 23 Pakistan has requested China to rollover its $6.3 billion debt that is maturing in next eight months as part of its overall plan to arrange $34 billion in the current fiscal year to meet its debt and external trade-related obligations, local media reported.

Another proposal was also under consideration to seek a fresh Chinese loan to repay the maturing bilateral debt during the fiscal year 2022-23, ending on June 30, The Express Tribune reported.

The issue of rollover and refinancing of nearly $6.3 billion commercial loans and the central bank debt was discussed in a meeting between Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong and Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The $3.3 billion Chinese commercial loans and three $3 billion worth SAFE deposits loans were maturing from now till June next year, according to the Ministry of Finance officials, The Express Tribune reported.

The SAFE deposit is on the balance sheet of the central bank. In addition to this, over $900 million bilateral Chinese debt was becoming due during the current fiscal year.

For the current fiscal year, the International Monetary Fund and the Ministry of Finance have estimated Pakistan's gross external financing requirements in the range of $32 billion to $34 billion, excluding the impact of the recent devastating floods.

Pakistan has already obtained $2.2 billion loans during July-September quarter while Saudi Arabia has also announced to rollover $3 billion debt maturing in December this year. The country still needs to arrange $29 billion and it is looking for minimum $6.3 billion to $7.2 billion rollovers from China in addition to any fresh lending.

