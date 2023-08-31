Pakistan stocks plunge amid economic turmoil

Karachi, Aug 31 Bears maintained a firm grip on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday as the benchmark index tanked over 2 per cent amid fears over the worsening economic condition of the country, a media report said.

Investors reacted with panic to the rising rupee-dollar parity, opting to offload shares on fears of a looming economic turmoil, Geo News reported.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 305.54 against the dollar showing a depreciation of 0.36 per cent.

The KSE-100 index plummeted from the moment trading began and dived more than 1,700 points to fall below the 45,000 mark during the intraday trade. Weak investor sentiment is restricting the index from entering positive territory.

The PSX was at 44,475.06 after falling 1,769.49 points or 3.83 per cent compared to Wednesday’s close of 46,244.55 points.

Intermarket Securities' Head of Equity, Raza Jafri, said that the KSE-100 is facing severe selling pressure as there is a lack of confidence emanating from the weak economy, Geo News reported.

"In particular, investors are taking their cues from the depreciating rupee especially as the next review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is not due for a few months and there is a little concrete colour on planned investment from the GCC. Value buyers may return if the dip extends as the index is down 8% from its recent high but meaningful valuation rerating needs clarity on politics and the economy return," Jafri said.

Echoing the sentiments, capital market expert Saad Ali stated that PSX remains under pressure as the incessant rupee slide has worsened the outlook for inflation ahead of the next MPC in September, in which the central bank can resume raising interest rates.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor