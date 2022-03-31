Pakistan to issue 'strong demarche' on threat letter

Islamabad, March 31 Pakistans National Security Committee (NSC) on Thursday decided that Pakistan would issue a strong demarche to the country whose official communicated the "threat", Geo News reported.

"The Committee decided that Pakistan will issue a strong demarche to the country in question both in Islamabad and in the country's capital through proper channel in keeping with diplomatic norms," a statement issued from the PM Office said.

The 37th meeting of NSC took place at the PM Office with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, where National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf briefed the committee on the formal communication of a senior official of a foreign country to Pakistan's ambassador in the said country in a formal meeting.

The Pakistani ambassador "duly conveyed" the message of the foreign official to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the statement said.

Federal ministers of defence, energy, information and broadcasting, interior, finance, human rights, planning, development and special initiatives, Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Services Chiefs, NSA, and senior officers attended the meeting, the statement read.

The NSC expressed grave concern at the communication, terming the language used by the foreign official as 'undiplomatic'.

The committee concluded that the communication amounted to blatant interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan by the country in question, which was unacceptable under any circumstances, Geo News reported.

The participants also endorsed the federal cabinet's decision in the special cabinet meeting held a day earlier under the Prime Minister's chairmanship to take the Parliament into confidence through an in-camera briefing of the National Security Committee.

In his March 27 address to a PTI rally, Imran Khan had revealed that "foreign elements" are involved in the attempts to topple his government and said, "some of our own people" are being used for this.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor