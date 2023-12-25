Palestinian Islamic Jihad delegation arrives in Cairo for truce talks

Tel Aviv, Dec 25 A high-level delegation of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) led by its exiled leader Ziyad Al-Nakhalah has reached the Egyptian capital Cairo, indicating that the truce talks with Israel are continuing.

PIJ is an offshoot of Hamas and is holding some of the hostages from Israel.

The recent talks in Cairo were mediated by Egypt and Qatar and also attended by Ismael Haniyeh, the political head of Hamas.

The Hamas and PIJ groups are adamant that they would not discuss any release of hostages unless Israel would end its war in Gaza. However, the Israeli side is saying that they are willing to discuss only a temporary pause in fighting.

Sources in Cairo told IANS that the PIJ leadership will be insisting on the release of all Palestinians jailed in Israel.

