Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers in West Bank: Health Ministry

Ramallah, Nov 10 The Palestinian Health Ministry said a Palestinian was killed by Israeli soldiers in the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday added in a statement that 29-year-old Rafat Al-Eissa died of the severe injuries he had from Israeli soldiers, without elaborating further details.

Meanwhile, Palestinian eyewitnesses and security sources said Israeli soldiers opened fire at Al-Eissa who was standing near the separation wall Israel had built west of Jenin, Xinhua news agency reported.

The sources said the Israeli soldiers arrested the young man, took him to a nearby military post, before handing him to a Palestinian ambulance which took him to Al-Razzi hospital in the city, where he succumbed to his wounds.

There has been no immediate Israeli authorities' comment on the incident.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry said in a statement that a 15-year-old Palestinian named Mahdi Hashash was killed after he was seriously injured by Israeli soldiers during clashes in the West Bank city of Nablus.

