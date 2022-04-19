Palestinian Prez discusses Mideast tension with Jordanian King, Putin

Ramallah, April 19 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has discussed the growing tension with Israel in East Jerusalem during two separate phone conversations with King Abdullah II of Jordan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Monday, Abbas exchanged views with King Abdullah over the situation in East Jerusalem, accusing the Israeli police forces of acting "brutally towards the safe worshipers, in flagrant violation of international law and the legal and historical status of the status quo in the holy city," Xinhua reported citing the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Tensions between Israel and the Palestin have escalated in recent days during the rare confluence of the Muslim holy month of Ramzan and the week-long Jewish holiday of Passover. Clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police erupted on Friday at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, leaving over 160 Palestin injured.

According to the report, the two sides agreed to hold a meeting soon, and continue consultation, coordination and contact with concerned parties to stop violence at the holy site.

In his phone talk with Putin, Abbas discussed bilateral ties as well as the recent development of situation in the Middle East, saying there is a need to respect international law and work to end the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.

Abbas called for efforts to provide international protection for the Palestin, WAFA said.

