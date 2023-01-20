Palestinian Prez urges US intervention to stop Israel's 'extremist measures'

Ramallah, Jan 20 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has urged the US government to intervene to stop the Israeli new government's measures against the Palestin before it is too late.

Abbas made the remarks during a meeting held at his office in the West Bank city of Ramallah with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Thursday.

While calling on the US to intervene to stop what he termed as "the Israeli government's extremist measures," the Palestinian President accused Israel of destroying the remaining chances for peace and stability in the region, according to WAFA.

Abbas briefed Sullivan "about the destructive measures and crimes that the new Israeli government is taking with the aim of destroying the two-state solution and the signed peace agreements," according to the report.

The Palestinian leader said the US should stop Israel's unilateral measures and violations, including the expansion of settlements, killings, storming of Palestinian cities and towns, and deducting Palestinian tax dues, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The Palestinian leadership will not accept the continuation of these Israeli crimes and will confront them and defend the rights, land, and sanctities of the Palestinian people," Abbas told Sullivan.

Abbas stressed the importance of the US fulfilling its commitments to preserve the two-state solution, stop settlement activity, and maintain the legal and historical status quo in Jerusalem.

He also called on Washington to reopen the US consulate office in Jerusalem and reopen the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) office in Washington, which was closed during former US President Donald Trump's tenure.

Since early January, the tension between Israel and the Palestin has been rising. Around 17 Palestin have been killed, and dozens of others were injured by Israeli soldiers since the start of the year, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Palestinian officials have warned against the Israeli escalation against the Palestin, particularly after the formation of the new Israeli government headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which is the most rightist in Israel's history.

