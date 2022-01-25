'Panna Pramukhs' should make efforts to know each member: Modi

New Delhi, Jan 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that all 'Panna Pramukhs' (head of each page of voter list) of the BJP should make an effort to know each and every member (voter) present in their panna (page).

Modi interacted with 'Page Samiti' (Page Committee) members from Gujarat and party workers from across the country via NaMo App.

"Pehle Desh, Phir Dal (nation first then party), this has always been the mantra of BJP for all our Karyakartas (workers). All Panna Pramukhs from the state should make an effort to know each and every member present in their panna and treat them as their family whether there is an election or not," Modi said.

Congratulating the people of India on National Voters' Day, Prime Minister Modi said, "Today is the National Voters' Day. I especially congratulate the millennials on this day. India's Election Commission is a benchmark for the entire world today. Our efforts must be to encourage people to vote."

While interacting with BJP workers, Prime Minister Modi asked them, "Can we take a pledge that in this 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', we ensure at least 75 per cent voting, in every booth?"

He discussed a barrage of topics with the BJP workers that includes vaccination coverage, technology related issues, Solar power projects and development of Kutch.

Interacting with Shailesh Panchal from Vadodara district, Prime Minister said that he was aware that BJP karyakartas were helpful during corona times.

He also asked him about the use of technology. Replying to this, Panchal said, "We are active on social media and we have made different whatsApp and messaging groups for different areas to fulfil their particular needs.

"The Prime Minister urged all 'Panna Pramukhs' to sit together and listen to 'Mann Ki Baat'. He also asked one of the workers to get the photo clicked of all Panna Pramukhs listening to 'Mann Ki Baat' and share it with him on social media.

The Prime Minister has requested Panna Pramukhs for micro donation, to donate small amounts of money to the party fund.

"The 'Kamal Pushp' is an innovative campaign on the NaMo App. I urge the Panna Pramukhs to collect inspiring stories of the Karyakartas who have served the society," he said.

The Prime Minister also stressed on the need to reduce malnutrition and steps to be taken to eradicate this and other related problems.

