"Parivar welcomes you Modi ji": BRS puts poster ahead of PM visit to Telangana

Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 7 : Hyderabad is once again in the grip of a poster war between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) with the K Chandrashekhar Rao's party putting up a huge poster saying "parivar welcomes you Modi ji".

A poster was put in Secunderabad with photographs of BJP leaders whose relatives were also in politics.

The BRS posters bear photographs of politicians like Devendra Fadnavis, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rajnath Singh, Anurag Thakur and so on.

BJP has often criticised opposition parties for engaging in "dynastic politics".

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's several family members, including his son, daughter and nephew, are ministers or MLAs, MLC or MPs.

PM Modi will visit Telangana this week and will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Secunderabad railway station on April 8.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station, to be done at a cost of Rs 720 crore, is being planned such that it will undergo a massive makeover with world-class amenities and an aesthetically designed iconic station building.

The redeveloped station would be having double-level spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities at one place along with multimodal connectivity for providing seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes among others, said the PMO statement.

He will flag off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express at Secunderabad Railway Station.

The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, connecting IT City, Hyderabad with the Abode of Lord Venkateswara, Tirupati, is the second Vande Bharat train to be started from Telangana within a short span of three months.

The train will reduce the travel time between the two cities by almost three and a half hours and will be particularly beneficial for pilgrim passengers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor