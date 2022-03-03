'Pariwarwadi' parties still stuck in old alliances with mafias, says PM Modi

In a veiled attack at the Samajwadi Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that 'Pariwarwadi' parties are still stuck in their old alliances with 'mafias' whereas BJP has alliance with the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a public rally in Chandauli ahead of the seventh phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, PM Modi said, "These 'Pariwarwadi' parties are still stuck in their old alliances with mafias. Whereas BJP's alliance is with the people of Uttar Pradesh. Our alliance is with those 14,000 poor families of Chandauli, for whose dreams we have worked hard day and night to fulfil."

"The BJP's alliance is with the sisters of every family of Chandauli, to protect their dignity, we first built toilets, now we are working at a fast pace to provide tap water to them. In front of this strong alliance, the fake and adulterated alliance of extreme 'Pariwarwadi' parties cannot stand even for a moment," he added.

The Prime Minister further said that in the last seven years, BJP has done many important things to change the politics of the country.

"When the 'Pariwarwadi' parties were in power, wheat and paddy were procured from only 12,000 farmers of Chandauli. But after the formation of the BJP government, wheat and paddy have been bought from about 50 thousand farmers here. Whatever purchase is being done, its money is being deposited directly into the bank accounts of the farmers," said PM Modi.

He further said that under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, about Rs 400 crore has been sent directly to the accounts of more than 2 lakh farmers of Chandauli.

PM Modi said that 'Pariwarwadi' parties only took care of their families, relatives and their mafia friends.

"The goal of 'Pariwarwadi' parties is to enjoy power, that is why they have been doing politics of division in the society. Our goal is to build the nation, so we take everyone along and complete the work as a service. In the last five years, work has been done on every infrastructure in Chandauli rapidly," he said.

"We don't do vote bank politics. We credited financial aid of government schemes in your bank accounts directly," PM Modi said in Chandauli.

He further said that earlier people had to go to government offices for their small works but under the BJP government everything is at the doorstep of people.

"Earlier, people had to go to government offices and political leaders for small needs, we started sending money directly to the bank accounts of the poor. Under PM Kisan scheme, money is directly sent in the bank accounts of poor, children's stipend money is directly reaching in their bank accounts, and people are also getting their gas subsidy in bank accounts," said PM Modi.

He further exuded confidence in winning the Assembly polls stating, "It is consistently visible after every phase of UP elections that the people have decided to give a befitting reply to 'Pariwarwadi' parties. People in UP will celebrate Holi on March 10th (on the day of election results)."

Polling for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is underway and will continue till 6 pm.

A total of 676 candidates are in the fray in the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is among the prominent candidates.

Polling for the seventh phase, which will be the last, will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

