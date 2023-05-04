"People of Shimla have reposed faith in Congress," says Rahul Gandhi after party registers victory in civic polls

New Delhi [India], May 4 : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the people of Shimla have reposed faith in the Congress after the party registered victory in the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections.

"Many congratulations to all our Babbar Sher workers, leaders and members of the state for the big victory of Congress in Shimla Municipal Corporation elections. The Himachal government fulfilled the promise given to the people, that is why Shimla reposed faith in the Congress. Now in Karnataka, it is the turn of 5 guarantees (5 election promises in Karnataka)," Rahul wrote on Twitter.

Of the total 34 wards, Congress registered victory on 24 seats while BJP registered victories on 9 wards. CPI(M) won one seat.

On the occasion, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh said that the people of Shimla have shown trust in their governance.

"I would like to thank all the people in Shimla, known as Mini Himachal. We have registered a historic victory in the Municipal Corporation election for the first time in 10 years...People have shown their trust in us and we have to serve them," CM Sukhu said.

The polling for the Shimla Corporation was held on May 2 which saw a voter turnout of 59 percent.

