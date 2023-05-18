"People of West Bengal are extremely tolerant...": Suvendu Adhikari slams Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 18 : Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the ban imposed by the West Bengal government on the film 'The Kerala Story', Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari, said that the people of the state are extremely tolerant however efforts are being made to label them differently.

Taking to Twitter, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, "CM @MamataOfficial your job is Policing & not Moral Policing. Focus on the one for which you are responsible but failing regularly & let the people of WB decide what they want to embrace & what they want to reject. The great people of West Bengal are extremely tolerant, don't try to label them differently."

"I welcome the interim order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court," he added.

"Prohibition by West Bengal is not tenable. The order of the additional secretary of West Bengal shall remain stayed," Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said on Thursday.

The apex court also directed the makers of The Kerala Story to give a proper disclaimer regarding the unsubstantiated figure '32,000' mentioned in the film.

Senior Adv Harish Salve, appearing for film producers, says that disclaimer -"there is no authentic data to back up the suggestion that the figure of conversions is 32,000 or any other established figure" and "the film represents the fictionalised version" of the issue- shall be added.

As for the alleged 'shadow ban' in Tamil Nadu, the SC said, "In TN, additional security can be provided for every cinema hall and requisite arrangements can be made for moviegoers who want to see the film. No steps shall be taken by TN or its officers or instrumentalities including police to prevent the screening of the film."

'The Kerala Story' film depicts how thousands of young women were allegedly brainwashed into joining the Islamic State (IS) and heading off to countries like Syria and Afghanistan.

'The Kerala Story', starring Adah Sharma, was released in cinemas on May 5.

