People should read Ambedkar's speeches on April 14, December 6 every year, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 14 : Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said that people should read Babasaheb BR Ambedkar's speeches in Parliament every year on April 14 and December 6 to introspect whether we are on the right path after independence.

He made the remarks during the Samaj Sangam Shakti program in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Friday.

Addressing the event, Bhagwat said, "We got independence on August 15, 1947. After that, we drafted our Constitution under the leadership of Dr Babasaheb. When that Constitution was unveiled in India's parliament, Dr Babsaheb delivered two speeches. Babsaheb's speeches are a guide for us to make ourselves qualified for that independence".

"We should read that speech every year on April 14 and December 6, and self-introspect whether we are on the right path or not," he added.

While April 14 happens to be the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, his death anniversary falls on December 6.

Further citing BR Ambedkar's speeches, the RSS chief said that the country came under foreign powers only because of the differences and infighting within the country.

"In the speeches, Babasaheb talks about the importance of unity. He says that our country was not colonised due to some powerful external power. It was because of our own differences and infighting that he presented our country to the powers. Or else, no one would have dared to colonise us," he said.

He further stressed upon the need for 'societal equality', and said that without that the meng of freedom can't be fulfilled.

"Today, different ideologies are sitting in the Parliament by making their camps. We also have to keep in mind, that for the country we all have to stay together, despite all the differences. There is provision for political and economic independence in the Constitution, but without societal equality, the political and economic independence won't come into effect. So, we will also have to work against the inequalities in the society and work for bringing societal equality," the RSS chief further said.

