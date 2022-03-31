Permit TN to send essential items to Sri Lanka: Stalin to Modi

Chennai/New Delhi, March 31 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to permit his government to send essential commodities and life-saving medicines to Sri Lanka.

Stalin, in a memorandum submitted to Modi during their meeting in New Delhi, said due to the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, many Tamils from the island nation may enter Tamil Nadu by sea.

Recently 16 Sri Lankan Tamils had reached the state as they were not able to afford the essential commodities in Sri Lanka, he said, adding that it "is also informed that more such persons may be arriving due to worsening economic conditions".

According to Stalin, the Tamil Nadu government is willing to provide essential commodities and life-saving medicines to the Tamils living in northern and eastern parts of Sri Lanka as well as those working in plantation sector who are reeling under severe food crisis.

"It is requested to accord necessary permission to undertake this benevolent activity," he told Modi.

