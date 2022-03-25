Philippines to enforce pre-pandemic entry rules for foreigners

Manila, March 25 The Philippines will revert to pre-pandemic entry rules for fully vaccinated foreign nationals from visa-required countries starting on April 1, a government spokesperson said on Friday.

"Foreign nationals may enter the Philippines without the need of an entry exemption document (EED) provided they comply with the applicable visa requirements and immigration entry and departure formalities," Deputy Presidential Spokesperson Kristian Ablan said.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Philippines imposed the EED for incoming travellers from visa-required countries, reports Xinhua news agency.

In a televised press conference, Ablan said foreign nationals must be fully vaccinated except only for children below 12 years old travelling with their fully vaccinated foreign parents.

He added that entering foreign nationals must present "acceptable proof of vaccination", a negative RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours, or a negative laboratory-based antigen test taken within 24 hours before departure from the country of origin.

"Once admitted into the country, they are no longer required to observe facility-based quarantine but shall self-monitor for any sign or symptom for seven days from arrival," Ablan added.

The new policy opens the country to all travellers, including tourists, to enter the Southeast Asian country.

The announcement of the new entry policy came five days after President Rodrigo Duterte signed an executive order easing the entry of foreign tourists into the country to boost international tourism, increase foreign investments, and restore jobs in the tourism sector.

The measure is part of the government's effort to accelerate and sustain the country's recovery from the pandemic.

On February 10, the Philippines reopened its doors to foreign leisure travellers from 157 visa-free countries and regions after over two years of pandemic lockdown.

The country further opened to travellers from visa-required countries this month.

