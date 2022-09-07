Phogat's murder should be probed by CBI: Kejriwal

Chandigarh, Sep 7 Calling for justice to BJP slain leader Sonali Phogat's family, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met her family members and said her murder should investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"There is a BJP government both in Haryana and Goa. The entire matter should be investigated by the CBI," Kejriwal said after meeting the family in Phogat's hometown Hisar in Haryana.

"The more the delay in CBI investigation, the more suspicion will increase," said Kejriwal, who was accompanying his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

He said many apprehensions are being expressed that prominent leaders and big businessmen are involved in the crime. "All these doubts will be cleared if the CBI investigates."

AAP national convenor Kejriwal was in his birthplace Hisar to launch party's nationwide campaign Make India No 1.

The family of TikTok star Phogat, who died under mysterious circumstances on August 23, is likely to approach the Bombay High Court as they expressed unhappiness over the "tardy" pace of police investigation.

The family has already demanded that the case should be probed by the CBI, not the police.

Earlier, the victim's family met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh and demanded a CBI probe.

