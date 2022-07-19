Pilot killed as plane crashes in Indonesia

Jakarta, July 19 A small plane went down in Indonesia's Central Java province, killing the pilot, a rescuer said.

The plane crashed on MOnday evening, Xinhua news agency.

The plane operated by the Indonesian Air Force crashed when it was flying above Nginggil village of Blora district, said a senior press officer of the Provincial Search and Rescue Office, Zulhawary Agustianto.

"A small plane went down in Nginggil village. It is an air force plane," he told Xinhua through phone, adding that his office was involved in the search and rescue operation.

According to the Indonesian Air Force, one person was on board the plane, which was carrying out a routine flight exercise.

