PK Shahi appointed Bihar Advocate General

Prashant Kumar Shahi, a former minister in the Bihar government and senior advocate of the Patna High Court, has been appointed as the new advocate general by the state on Friday.

The state law department issued a notification informing of the appointment.

Shahi, who is a former state education minister, replaces Lalit Kishore, who has resigned.

Shahi had earlier served in the same post between 2005 to 2010 under the Nitish Kumar government. He will take charge from Monday.

A couple of years back he left politics to resume his practice in the Patna High Court.

Chairman of Bihar State Bar Council Ramakant Sharma, Government Pleader Prashant Pratap and a number of advocates of Patna High Court has congratulated Shahi on his appointment.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor