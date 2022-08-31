PM conveys condolences to Sonia on passing away of her mother

Published: August 31, 2022

PM conveys condolences to Sonia on passing away of her mother

New Delhi, Aug 31 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed his condolences to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on the passing away of her mother Paola Maino.

In a tweet, he said: "Condolences to Sonia Gandhi Ji on the passing away of her mother, Mrs. Paola Maino. May her soul rest in peace. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the entire family."

Gandhi's mother passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday. The funeral took place on Tuesday.

