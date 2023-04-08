PM flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express

Hyderabad, April 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train in Hyderabad.

The train wil have regular services from April 9 onwards. It will have services for six days a week and bookings have commenced from April 8.

Train no 20702 Tirupati- Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express will commence journey from Tirupati railway station at 15.15 hrs and reach Secunderabad at 23.45. Train no 20701 will start from Secunderabad at 0600 hrs and reach Tirupati at 1430 hrs. The train will stop at Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole and Nellore stations.

This will be the fastest train service between the two stations and will have seven ordinary AC coaches and one executive AC Coach. The seating capacity of each train is 530.

