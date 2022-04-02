PM Modi extends Ramzan greetings

New Delhi, April 2 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings on the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan.

"Best wishes on the commencement of the sacred month of Ramzan," Modi said in a tweet.

He wished that this 'holy month' inspires people to serve the poor.

"May it also further enhance the spirit of peace, harmony and compassion in our society," the Prime Minister wrote.

Ramzan is globally observed by Muslims as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community.

The moon will be sighted in the country on April 2 (Saturday), and from April 3 (Sunday), the Muslims will begin their fast.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor