PM Modi has no time to address anguish of people of Manipur: Kharge

New Delhi, July 31 Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has time for poll rallies, seems to be too busy to address the anguish of the people of violence-hit Manipur and that the Centre appears "clueless and rudderless" in handling the situation.

Taking to Twitter, Kharge wrote, "While Manipur faced turmoil, the Modi Government appeared indifferent. Our INDIA alliance MPs, after visiting the state, heard heart-wrenching stories of pain from the people. They engaged with all communities."

"Over 50,000 people, including 10,000 innocent children, are in relief camps with inadequate facilities, especially for women, and facing shortages of medicines and food. Economic activities have come to a halt, with children unable to attend school, farmers ceasing their farming, and people grappling with both financial losses and psychological hardships. The divide between communities is deeply concerning," he added.

"Despite time for poll rallies, self-PR train inaugurations, and attending BJP meetings, Prime Minister Modi seems to have no time to address the anguish and suffering of Manipur's people or work towards resolving inter-community issues. The Modi Government appears clueless and rudderless in handling the Manipur situation, evident in the absence of a comprehensive statement in Parliament," Kharge said.

His remarks came after the 21 MPs of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Monday after returning from Manipur briefed the floor leaders about the situation in the northeastern state.

Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then, hundreds have been killed and thousands forced to take refuge in relief camps.

The Congress-led INDIA bloc has been demanding a detailed statement from the Prime Minister on Manipur violence in both Houses of Parliament besides a discussion on it.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor