PM Modi in West Bengal: BJP is making 'Naari Shakti' the Power of 'Viksit Bharat' says, PM (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various connectivity projects in West Bengal's Kolkata on Wednesday, with a total value of Rs. 15,400 crores. After inaugurating multiple developmental projects in Kolkata, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began to address a women's rally in Barasat, North 24 Parganas district. He says, “This huge program is proof of how BJP is making 'Naari Shakti' the power of 'Viksit Bharat'. On 9th January, BJP started the 'Shakti Vandan' campaign across the country. During this, interactions with lakhs of self-help groups were done across the country and today, in West Bengal there is a huge program organised for members of the self-help groups.”

Slamming the Mamata Banerjee government, the Prime Minister said the entire nation was watching Bengal’s condition. He said the Chief Minister and the State government applied full strength to save Shajahan after the women of Sandeshkhali raised their voices and sought support from Banerjee. " The BJP leaders fought to save the honour of the women. Eventually, Bengal police had to arrest the accused yesterday, facing huge pressure from the people and the BJP," he said.

The BJP has actively organized similar events across different regions of West Bengal, with recent rallies held in Arambagh and Krishnanagar. During these rallies, Modi addressed various issues and criticized the Trinamul Congress for alleged malpractices. The upcoming rally in Barasat is anticipated to intensify attention on Sandeshkhali. Moreover, a select group of women attending Wednesday’s rally is anticipated to have the opportunity to directly communicate their grievances to the Prime Minister, according to media reports.PM Modi’s schedule begin with the inauguration of the East-West Metro’s Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section in the morning from Howrah. Following this, he took a helicopter ride from Howrah to Dum Dum airport, then proceed to Barasat, as per several media reports. A roadshow spanning 11 kilometers will then escort him to the rally ground at Barasat’s Kachari Maidan.