PM Modi inaugurating works done by Cong govt in K'taka: Siddaramaiah

Kalaburagi, Feb 6 Leader of opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Monday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating works done during Congress' tenure in the state.

"HAL Helicopter Manufacturing Unit in Gubbi taluk in Tumakuru district was proposed during the tenure of the UPA government. Now, PM Modi is inaugurating it," Siddaramaih said.

"PM Modi distributed property documents to the Lambani community. The necessary law in that regard was framed by our government," he claimed.

"During my tenure as Chief Minister, I formed a committee and brought in amendments to the Land Reforms Act. We have cooked and Prime Minister Modi is serving it to people," Siddaramaiah said.

He asked the Prime Minister to mention the Congress government during inauguration of various works in the state.

"Prime Minister Modi is the only capital state BJP has. The BJP has lost the trust of the people and is mired in corruption. It is a wrong belief that if Prime Minister Modi visits Karnataka, they will get benefitted. The people have decided to defeat the BJP and vote Congress to power, he added.

"The BJP has never got a majority. In 2008 it won 110, 104 in 2018, 40 in 2013. In 2023, they might get 50 to 60 seats in 224 seats in assembly elections," Siddaramaiah said.

"Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa do not like each other now. BJP and RSS dethroned Yediyurappa and sent him home. The cabinet expansion is not done and the reason is the party will have to give cabinet post to Yediyurappa's son B.Y. Vijayendra," Siddaramaiah stated.

He also said that many leaders from the BJP are joining Congress.

Siddramaiah posed 21 questions to the Prime Minister on various issues, including corruption.

