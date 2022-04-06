PM Modi lauds Ukraine situation debate in LS, says bipartisanship on foreign policy augurs well for India at world stage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the "rich level of debate" in Lok Sabha on the Ukraine situation and evacuation of Indian citizens through Operation Ganga and said there is bipartisanship on matters of foreign policy which augurs well for India at the world stage.

The Prime Minister, who made a series of tweets, said the government will leave no stone unturned to ensure people do not face any troubles in adverse situations.

"Over the last few days, Parliament has witnessed a healthy discussion on the situation in Ukraine and India's efforts to bring back our citizens through Operation Ganga. I am grateful to all MP colleagues who enriched this discussion with their views," PM Modi said.

"The rich level of debate and the constructive points illustrate how there is bipartisanship when it comes to matters of foreign policy. Such bipartisanship augurs well for India at the world stage. It is our collective duty to care for the safety and well-being of our fellow citizens and the Government of India will leave no stone unturned to ensure our people do not face any troubles in adverse situations," he added.

Four union ministers - Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Gen VK Singh - who went to countries neighbouring Ukraine as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special envoys during the evacuation effort also took part in the debate.

Congress members talked of the relevance of principles of non-alignment in the complex geopolitical situation created by the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

In his reply to the debate, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India is "first and foremost" strongly against the conflict.

He said no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood, and at the cost of innocent lives and in this day and age, dialogue and diplomacy are the right answers to any dispute.

The minister said the contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, on respect for international law, and for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

"If India has chosen a side, it is the side of peace, and it is for an immediate end to violence. This is our principled stand, and it has consistently guided our position in international forums and debates including in the United Nations," Jaishankar said.

Participating in the debate, several members lauded the efforts of the government to bring back Indian students from Ukraine.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said India "is a neutral country and never took sides".

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor