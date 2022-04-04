PM Modi likely to visit Assam on April 28 to inaugurate Cancer Hospital, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Assam on April 28 to inaugurate the newly built Cancer Hospital in Dibrugarh, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

The Chief Minister inspected the newly constructed building of the Cancer Hospital at Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh on Sunday along with various Ministers and held a discussion on various topics including the inauguration of the newly built Cancer Hospital.

Speaking to the reporters here, Sarma said, "PM Modi will inaugurate the cancer hospital at AMCH Dibrugarh on April 28 and six other cancer hospitals in Assam will be inaugurated by him virtually on the same day. Prime Minister will also lay foundation stone for 8 more cancer hospitals in Assam."

The Chief Minister informed that PM Modi is also likely to inspect the Cancer Hospital built in the Assam Medical College.

"The program will be orgzed at Khkar Sports Ground and Police Reserve Sports Ground in Dibrugarh. Along with this, the Prime Minister is also likely to inspect the Cancer Hospital built in the Assam Medical College," he said.

