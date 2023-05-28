PM Modi pays tribute to Savarkar on 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi, May 28 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Veer Savarkar during his 101st episode of his monthly radio talk show, 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"Today is the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter, Veer Savarkar. The stories related to his sacrifice, courage and resolve inspire us all even today," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said that he had visited the cell where Savarkar was lodged by the British and was filled with emotions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor