"PM Modi should have refrained from political remarks": Ashok Gehlot on PM's attack on previous govts

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 : Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday expressed displeasure at Prime Minister Narendra Modi comparing development during the BJP government at the Centre and the previous governments and said that this "habit" is not good for politics.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited the Shantivan complex of Brahma Kumaris in Abu Road, Rajasthan. He laid the foundation stone for a Super Speciality Charitable Global Hospital, the second phase of Shivm Old Age Home and the extension of the Nursing College. PM Modi also witnessed a cultural performance on the occasion.

Drawing comparisons between the periods before and after 2014, PM Modi noted that the country had roughly 50,000 seats for MBBS every year whereas that number has gone up to more than 1 lakh today. He added that the number of postgraduate seats has gone up to more than 65,000 from roughly 30,000 before 2014.

"When intentions are clear and there is a sense of social service, then such resolutions are taken and accomplished," PM Modi added.

Speaking to the reporters here in Pune, CM Gehlot said, "It seems the Prime Minister is in election mode. PM Modi and Amit Shah are always in election mode. He has come from Karnataka, and elections are due in Rajasthan, so he has again got into the election mode. This kind of nature is not good, they are just concerned about elections, when will they think about the development of railways and roads".

"It was a government program, I went there as a mark of respect, as per protocol. He should have avoided such remarks in front of me. I have also said in my tweet that this is not a good habit," he added.

Regarding the Karnataka elections, for which the voting closed with 69.95 per cent voter turnout on Wednesday, Gehlot exuded confidence in Congress coming to power with a huge majority.

"Congress is winning in Karnataka with a huge majority. We will also win in Rajasthan because of our good governance. There are lessons for other states in our state budget of the past five years. He (PM Modi) talks about becoming Vishwa Guru. It can only happen if every family gets social security. I have even told the PM for bringing 'Right to Security' for the labourers," he said.

However, when he was questioned on Sachin Pilot and his 'Jan Sangharsh yatra' that is to start, he said that his focus is only on combating inflation.

"Our focus is on fighting inflation to provide relief to the public. I am visiting every Mehangai Rahat camp in the state," the Chief Minister added.

